- Main Initial Contributors -

Sylvain Gauchet (GrowthGems.co - Find Best-in-class Mobile Growth Insights 💎), Louis Tanguay (App Growth Summit - Mobile App Growth Events), Ohad Barzilay (JustPlay.LOL) and the Branch.io team. Attprompts.com was first discussed on the Mobile Dev Memo Slack Group.

Huge thanks to everybody else that has contributed �?

Made with Airtable and the incredible Softr.io

Any suggestions, email me at sylvain@growthgems.co or reach out on LinkedIn or Twitter